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SW-1A _ SPIRITUAL WARFARE - The Illuminati Game Plan in the unseen realm against your soul, f/ Dr. Preston Bailey
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708 views • October 17, 2020
RED PILL REALITY SERIES. This is part 1 in a three part series with Dr. Preston Bailey who is a Spiritual Warrior performing exorcism and demonic extraction from members of the Illuminati. These are very powerful shows to wake people up to the Red Pill Reality!
NOTE: I no longer use "Sacred Names" such as Yahweh or Yahshua... I ONLY use Jesus Christ. Use ONLY Jesus Christ in whatever your natural "heart language" is... Professor Truth
Dr. Preston Bailey: https://www.spiritualwarfarecenter.com/about.html
NOTE: I no longer use "Sacred Names" such as Yahweh or Yahshua... I ONLY use Jesus Christ. Use ONLY Jesus Christ in whatever your natural "heart language" is... Professor Truth
Dr. Preston Bailey: https://www.spiritualwarfarecenter.com/about.html
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