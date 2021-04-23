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Why we cross our feet and legs, To feel more secure and comfortable
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131 views • April 23, 2021
Why we cross our feet and legs
dr Meno's theory on why we cross our feet a certain way. 90% of the time it is a certain way. Left over Right, or Right over Left.
Crossing our legs and feet makes us feel secure and comfortable. Like in the womb. It simulates the fetal position.
dr Meno's theory on why we cross our feet a certain way. 90% of the time it is a certain way. Left over Right, or Right over Left.
Crossing our legs and feet makes us feel secure and comfortable. Like in the womb. It simulates the fetal position.
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