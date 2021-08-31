Dr. David Martin - The Illusion of Knowledge

Who is really behind the madness we are living. You've probably never heard this but you NEED to hear it so you can connect the dots and recognize the BS. This information comes from Dr. Martin spending years and years researching and following the money. He found a first patent on Sars Corona Virus in 1999 and PCR tests. He gives the patent numbers so you can look them up and confirm his information for yourself.Dr. David Martin at the “Free & Brave” Conference in May, 2021.'The illusion of knowledge' came from the same man who brought us the Fauci Dossier. This is a must see presentation, with need to know info disclosed.Get this paper NOW: The Fauci COVIC 19 Dossier