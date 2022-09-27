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Father loses 19-year-old down syndrome daughter to hospital procedures | Ep. 22
We The Patriots USA
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40 views • September 27, 2022

In one of the most emotional episodes of "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" yet, father Scott Schara shares the story of his 19-year-old down syndrome daughter Grace, who died in the hospital during the pandemic in October 2021, where even the nurses say she should not have passed away.


► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast


► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


► Grace’s website: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/




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