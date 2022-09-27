Create New Account
Father loses 19-year-old down syndrome daughter to hospital procedures | Ep. 22
40 views
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago |

In one of the most emotional episodes of "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" yet, father Scott Schara shares the story of his 19-year-old down syndrome daughter Grace, who died in the hospital during the pandemic in October 2021, where even the nurses say she should not have passed away.


► Grace’s website: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/




