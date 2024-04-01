Israeli occupation Tanks and Bulldozers Destroyed all of the Al-Shifa compound - Palestinian Dead Buried, were Exposed, Scattered & Crushed

Israeli occupation tanks and bulldozers completely destroyed all of the Al-Shifa compound, where Palestinians had previously been forced to bury their loved ones while Israeli forces besieged the area weeks ago.
◾️Palestinians have now returned to the devastated area in search of their sons' bodies, only to find that the entire area has been razed completely, with hundreds of bodies scattered throughout the area.
Cynthia adding but may not upload. I saw a couple of videos of rotting bodies left inside the hospital, that were found.
