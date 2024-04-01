Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli occupation Tanks and Bulldozers Destroyed all of the Al-Shifa compound - Palestinian Dead Buried, were Exposed, Scattered & Crushed
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1014 Subscribers
44 views
Published 20 hours ago

Israeli occupation tanks and bulldozers completely destroyed all of the Al-Shifa compound, where Palestinians had previously been forced to bury their loved ones while Israeli forces besieged the area weeks ago. 

◾️Palestinians have now returned to the devastated area in search of their sons' bodies, only to find that the entire area has been razed completely, with hundreds of bodies scattered throughout the area.

Cynthia adding but may not upload. I saw a couple of videos of rotting bodies left inside the hospital, that were found.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket