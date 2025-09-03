❗️PLOT TWIST: PM Albanese speechless after Dan Andrews mysteriously appears with Xi Jinping, Kim Jung Un and Vladimir Putin at a Chinese military parade in Beijing - Aussie Cossack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️PLOT TWIST: Prime Minister Albanese speechless after Dan Andrews mysteriously appears with Xi Jinping, Kim Jung Un and Vladimir Putin at a Chinese military parade in Beijing. 😁
@AussieCossack
Adding more about this:
❗️BREAKING: The Australian Government admits it was NOT informed or consulted by Dan Andrews about his attendance representing Australia at the military parade in Beijing, China.
🍿This is hilarious!
😂Dan Andrews literally photo bombed a group photo of the most powerful world leaders representing Australia without the consent of the Albanese government!
