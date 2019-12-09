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Wedding Supper Godwink (Phone call from Jesus:)
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46 views • December 09, 2019
This video is of an exciting supernatural experience God gave me the other day.......to get my attention to be watchful of the Marriage Supper of the Lamb!! Between all the signs in the Bible to watch for and everything happening on the world front right now and also this experience, the multiple Words from the Lord on the blog that I do videos for (adaughterofmessiah1.blogspot.com), and dreams and visions God has been giving me and others, I feel we could be VERY CLOSE to the Rapture:)
God has also been showing us that the world is going to be in complete upheaval. I don't know the amount of time in between events OR the order of things coming (like the Rapture, the catastrophes, the judgments, war in the U.S., the coming Harvest of souls in the last hour, etc.) Only God knows the exact order and timing of these.....as should be. As His Bride, we should continue being about our Father's business and staying in close prayer and communion with Him as much as possible along with daily repentance. We also need to keep the oil of the Holy Spirit in our lamps as referenced in the Word. Here is a link to the parable of the ten virgins (which talks about this)- https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
Here's the link showing the Strong's Concordance meaning of the number 1403-
https://biblehub.com/greek/1403.htm
The Wedding Supper of the Lamb is in the following Scriptures (Bible verses)-
Revelation 19:6-9 King James Version (KJV)
6 And I heard as it were the voice of a great multitude, and as the voice of many waters, and as the voice of mighty thunderings, saying, Alleluia: for the Lord God omnipotent reigneth.
7 Let us be glad and rejoice, and give honour to him: for the marriage of the Lamb is come, and his wife hath made herself ready.
8 And to her was granted that she should be arrayed in fine linen, clean and white: for the fine linen is the righteousness of saints.
9 And he saith unto me, Write, Blessed are they which are called unto the marriage supper of the Lamb. And he saith unto me, These are the true sayings of God.
If you have not yet made the decision to give your heart and life to Jesus (Yeshua)....the time is NOW to decide this, the most important decision of your lifetime. The Bible says in Romans
10: 9-10 If you confess with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord" and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved. The Bible further says (in Acts 2:38)- Then Peter said unto them, "Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost".
Following is a sample Salvation Prayer:
"Lord Jesus, I confess that I have sinned against You. I repent and ask You to forgive me. Cleanse me from all sin by Your blood, because You died for me. Come into my heart and take control of my life. I surrender to You as my Lord and Savior. Thank You Lord for the eternal life that I now have in You. Thank You for making me Your child. Amen."
God has also been showing us that the world is going to be in complete upheaval. I don't know the amount of time in between events OR the order of things coming (like the Rapture, the catastrophes, the judgments, war in the U.S., the coming Harvest of souls in the last hour, etc.) Only God knows the exact order and timing of these.....as should be. As His Bride, we should continue being about our Father's business and staying in close prayer and communion with Him as much as possible along with daily repentance. We also need to keep the oil of the Holy Spirit in our lamps as referenced in the Word. Here is a link to the parable of the ten virgins (which talks about this)- https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
Here's the link showing the Strong's Concordance meaning of the number 1403-
https://biblehub.com/greek/1403.htm
The Wedding Supper of the Lamb is in the following Scriptures (Bible verses)-
Revelation 19:6-9 King James Version (KJV)
6 And I heard as it were the voice of a great multitude, and as the voice of many waters, and as the voice of mighty thunderings, saying, Alleluia: for the Lord God omnipotent reigneth.
7 Let us be glad and rejoice, and give honour to him: for the marriage of the Lamb is come, and his wife hath made herself ready.
8 And to her was granted that she should be arrayed in fine linen, clean and white: for the fine linen is the righteousness of saints.
9 And he saith unto me, Write, Blessed are they which are called unto the marriage supper of the Lamb. And he saith unto me, These are the true sayings of God.
If you have not yet made the decision to give your heart and life to Jesus (Yeshua)....the time is NOW to decide this, the most important decision of your lifetime. The Bible says in Romans
10: 9-10 If you confess with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord" and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved. The Bible further says (in Acts 2:38)- Then Peter said unto them, "Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost".
Following is a sample Salvation Prayer:
"Lord Jesus, I confess that I have sinned against You. I repent and ask You to forgive me. Cleanse me from all sin by Your blood, because You died for me. Come into my heart and take control of my life. I surrender to You as my Lord and Savior. Thank You Lord for the eternal life that I now have in You. Thank You for making me Your child. Amen."
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