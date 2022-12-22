Create New Account
Dems' Wish List
64 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

A Gift For Washington

* DC doesn’t understand Christmas.

* Congress stuffs their stockings with pork.

* It didn’t always work like this.

* Dems dump +4K page bill at 0-dark-30.

* This process is sneaky and corrupt.

* Dems are bankrupting the country — and RINOs are helping.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 21 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317615584112

Keywords
corruptionnancy pelosijesse wattersrand paulbankruptgovernment spendingmoney launderingjoe bidenmichelle obamaracketeeringpork barrelspending billomnibusmoney pitprofligate spendingsausage machinebig gubment

