Dems' Wish List

A Gift For Washington
* DC doesn’t understand Christmas.
* Congress stuffs their stockings with pork.
* It didn’t always work like this.
* Dems dump +4K page bill at 0-dark-30.
* This process is sneaky and corrupt.
* Dems are bankrupting the country — and RINOs are helping.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 21 December 2022
