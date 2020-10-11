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Creepiest Moment in Political Television History?
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247 views • October 11, 2020
In a live interview with George Stephanopoulos this past weekend, Speaker Nancy Pelosi seemed to short circuit, blurting out “Good morning. Sunday morning.” when asked a question. What happened? Between Speaker Pelosi and Joe Biden, the gaffes are endless.
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