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Death Of A Nation - By Dinesh D' Souza
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243 views • August 30, 2020
Death Of A Nation is a 2018 documentary by Dinesh D' Souza. This documentary outlines how the United States of America will fall under Democrat control and the Country that we once knew and loved so much, will cease to exist. That is why it is very important for the preservation of the US Constitution/Bill of Rights.
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