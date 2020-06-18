Greg Hughes for Governor of Utah .... let’s talk about freedom, medical and other freedoms!

Utahns! Here's what Governor candidate Greg Hughes told me about how he'll protect our medical and economic freedom. You MUST register by Friday, June 19th, as a Republican at https://utah.gov/index.html Your vote counts, because Hughes is #2 right now--and in #1 spot is Cox, who told the health departments to go shut everyone down, and cost Utah 15% of its jobs--so far. Greg Hughes https://greghughes.com/about/ Learn more here: https://takeactionforfreedom.com/ Join our Facebook Group: https://facebook.com/groups/idonotconsent





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