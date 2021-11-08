© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
059 Vaccination, Green Passports & Bioethics -- What's Up, Prof? -- Walter Veith -- WUP 59
Follow
1
Share
Report
12 views • November 08, 2021
In Episode 59 we look at what is currently happening around the world with the much anticipated vaccine roll-out. Along with the vaccines "Green passports" are also being implemented around the world that curtails movement and participation in various areas. Can this lead to restrictions on buying and selling? We also look at the controversial situation of bioethics. Is there an agenda behind all of this?
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - The Great Reset is a ‘coup’ by the globalist elite
https://youtu.be/nL1HuTYcoC4
Thescariestmovieever YouTube Channel - TEOTWAWKI (2021)
https://youtu.be/4nBRuDCoSc0
RT YouTube Channel - Jab or Job | Israelis need 'green passports' for normal life
https://youtu.be/JptLpYfVo-c
Fox News YouTube Channel - Trump urges Americans to get COVID vaccine in Fox News exclusive
https://youtu.be/UM9JvYjPW6o
BLCKBX YouTube Channel - OUTCRY TO THE WORLD, FROM ISRAEL! - 10 March 2021
https://youtu.be/WMsn0bj_P6o
FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel - Anti-lockdown protests erupt across Europe as tempers fray over tightening restrictions 21 March 2021
https://youtu.be/-mkvFk1tlJc
DW News YouTube Channel - COVID-19: Germany to impose strict lockdown over Easter – 23 March 2021
https://youtu.be/rAhtIgKEZ0U
Hugo Talks YouTube Channel - ALL AROUND THE WORLD ANTI LOCKDOWN PROTESTS
21 March 2021
https://youtu.be/NX8TTAuMEXw
Petra Mensink BitVhute Channel - DE WAARHEID VAN ONS HUIDIGE SYSTEEM EN DE GREAT RESET 19 March 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vnyXN7d6N7uN/
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - New ad featuring Hollywood stars the 'latest grift' –
2 April 2021
https://youtu.be/J_3Tq5Wnq7c
https://seeing2020.uscreen.io
https://www.corbettreport.com/bioethics/
Vejon Health YouTube Channel - Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche - 7 March 2021
https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc
Geert Vanden Bossche YouTube Channel - Urgent call to WHO: time to switch gears - 11 March 2021
https://youtu.be/mUlDeCRDLnU
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/surgeon-warns-blanket-vaccination-of-us-population-could-be-a-dangerous-medical-approach
https://www.brusselstimes.com/news/belgium-all-news/163337/vaccination-reserve-list-starts-on-tuesday-how-will-it-work/
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/03/world/americas/argentina-president-coronavirus.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/30/new-covid-vaccines-needed-within-year-say-scientists
https://www.foxnews.com/health/fourth-coronavirus-wave-variants-osterholm-fox-news-sunday
http://www.adrreports.eu/en/index.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/4576-dead-199213-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://informedconsentdefense.org
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/03/30/astrazeneca-vaccine-changes-its-name-vaxzevria/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/breaking-9-european-nations-suspend-experimental-astrazeneca-covid-vaccines-due-to-fatal-blood-clots/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/death-rates-skyrocket-in-israel-following-pfizer-experimental-covid-vaccines/
https://www.ndr.de/nachrichten/niedersachsen/hannover_weser-leinegebiet/Hannover-Viele-Aerzte-und-Personal-nicht-zum-Impfen-gekommen,corona7318.html
https://2020news.de/erschreckende-statistik-impfnebenwirkungen-jetzt-amtlich/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56391818
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56620646
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/wristbands-and-dining-cards-new-army-policies-exclude-isolate-unvaccinated
https://www.arabnews.com/node/1788801/saudi-arabia
https://www.breakingnews.ie/ireland/additional-freedoms-for-the-fully-vaccinated-on-the-way-leo-varadkar-1106879.html
https://www.businessinsider.co.za/new-york-covid-digital-vaccine-passport-excelsior-pass-msg-2021-3
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56522408
https://www.dw.com/en/germany-nrw-doubles-down-on-shopping-restrictions-after-court-ruling/a-56950611
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/510463/Korporatokratie-Great-Reset-wird-Mittelschicht-und-Mittelstand-ausradieren?utm_content=link_4&;;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=dwn_telegramm&utm_source=mid635&f_tid=c4c4369b344e3e558fa900482e9d51ba
https://www.caribbeannationalweekly.com/caribbean-breaking-news-featured/stay-home-on-weekends-jamaica-pm-imposes-lockdown-for-the-next-three-weeks/
https://zeenews.india.com/madhya-pradesh/madhya-pradesh-extends-sunday-lockdown-to-four-more-districts-restrictions-in-13-cities-reporting-over-20-covid-cases-daily-2350399.html
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 14 (1899), Lt 67, 1899, par. 6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=14LtMs%2C+Lt+67%2C+1899%2C+par.+6&;;suggestion=0
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - The Great Reset is a ‘coup’ by the globalist elite
https://youtu.be/nL1HuTYcoC4
Thescariestmovieever YouTube Channel - TEOTWAWKI (2021)
https://youtu.be/4nBRuDCoSc0
RT YouTube Channel - Jab or Job | Israelis need 'green passports' for normal life
https://youtu.be/JptLpYfVo-c
Fox News YouTube Channel - Trump urges Americans to get COVID vaccine in Fox News exclusive
https://youtu.be/UM9JvYjPW6o
BLCKBX YouTube Channel - OUTCRY TO THE WORLD, FROM ISRAEL! - 10 March 2021
https://youtu.be/WMsn0bj_P6o
FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel - Anti-lockdown protests erupt across Europe as tempers fray over tightening restrictions 21 March 2021
https://youtu.be/-mkvFk1tlJc
DW News YouTube Channel - COVID-19: Germany to impose strict lockdown over Easter – 23 March 2021
https://youtu.be/rAhtIgKEZ0U
Hugo Talks YouTube Channel - ALL AROUND THE WORLD ANTI LOCKDOWN PROTESTS
21 March 2021
https://youtu.be/NX8TTAuMEXw
Petra Mensink BitVhute Channel - DE WAARHEID VAN ONS HUIDIGE SYSTEEM EN DE GREAT RESET 19 March 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vnyXN7d6N7uN/
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - New ad featuring Hollywood stars the 'latest grift' –
2 April 2021
https://youtu.be/J_3Tq5Wnq7c
https://seeing2020.uscreen.io
https://www.corbettreport.com/bioethics/
Vejon Health YouTube Channel - Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche - 7 March 2021
https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc
Geert Vanden Bossche YouTube Channel - Urgent call to WHO: time to switch gears - 11 March 2021
https://youtu.be/mUlDeCRDLnU
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/surgeon-warns-blanket-vaccination-of-us-population-could-be-a-dangerous-medical-approach
https://www.brusselstimes.com/news/belgium-all-news/163337/vaccination-reserve-list-starts-on-tuesday-how-will-it-work/
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/03/world/americas/argentina-president-coronavirus.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/30/new-covid-vaccines-needed-within-year-say-scientists
https://www.foxnews.com/health/fourth-coronavirus-wave-variants-osterholm-fox-news-sunday
http://www.adrreports.eu/en/index.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/4576-dead-199213-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://informedconsentdefense.org
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/03/30/astrazeneca-vaccine-changes-its-name-vaxzevria/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/breaking-9-european-nations-suspend-experimental-astrazeneca-covid-vaccines-due-to-fatal-blood-clots/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/death-rates-skyrocket-in-israel-following-pfizer-experimental-covid-vaccines/
https://www.ndr.de/nachrichten/niedersachsen/hannover_weser-leinegebiet/Hannover-Viele-Aerzte-und-Personal-nicht-zum-Impfen-gekommen,corona7318.html
https://2020news.de/erschreckende-statistik-impfnebenwirkungen-jetzt-amtlich/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56391818
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56620646
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/wristbands-and-dining-cards-new-army-policies-exclude-isolate-unvaccinated
https://www.arabnews.com/node/1788801/saudi-arabia
https://www.breakingnews.ie/ireland/additional-freedoms-for-the-fully-vaccinated-on-the-way-leo-varadkar-1106879.html
https://www.businessinsider.co.za/new-york-covid-digital-vaccine-passport-excelsior-pass-msg-2021-3
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56522408
https://www.dw.com/en/germany-nrw-doubles-down-on-shopping-restrictions-after-court-ruling/a-56950611
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/510463/Korporatokratie-Great-Reset-wird-Mittelschicht-und-Mittelstand-ausradieren?utm_content=link_4&;;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=dwn_telegramm&utm_source=mid635&f_tid=c4c4369b344e3e558fa900482e9d51ba
https://www.caribbeannationalweekly.com/caribbean-breaking-news-featured/stay-home-on-weekends-jamaica-pm-imposes-lockdown-for-the-next-three-weeks/
https://zeenews.india.com/madhya-pradesh/madhya-pradesh-extends-sunday-lockdown-to-four-more-districts-restrictions-in-13-cities-reporting-over-20-covid-cases-daily-2350399.html
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 14 (1899), Lt 67, 1899, par. 6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=14LtMs%2C+Lt+67%2C+1899%2C+par.+6&;;suggestion=0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.