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059 Vaccination, Green Passports & Bioethics -- What's Up, Prof? -- Walter Veith -- WUP 59
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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12 views • November 08, 2021
In Episode 59 we look at what is currently happening around the world with the much anticipated vaccine roll-out. Along with the vaccines "Green passports" are also being implemented around the world that curtails movement and participation in various areas. Can this lead to restrictions on buying and selling? We also look at the controversial situation of bioethics. Is there an agenda behind all of this?

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - The Great Reset is a ‘coup’ by the globalist elite
https://youtu.be/nL1HuTYcoC4

Thescariestmovieever YouTube Channel - TEOTWAWKI (2021)
https://youtu.be/4nBRuDCoSc0

RT YouTube Channel - Jab or Job | Israelis need 'green passports' for normal life
https://youtu.be/JptLpYfVo-c

Fox News YouTube Channel - Trump urges Americans to get COVID vaccine in Fox News exclusive
https://youtu.be/UM9JvYjPW6o

BLCKBX YouTube Channel - OUTCRY TO THE WORLD, FROM ISRAEL! - 10 March 2021
https://youtu.be/WMsn0bj_P6o

FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel - Anti-lockdown protests erupt across Europe as tempers fray over tightening restrictions 21 March 2021
https://youtu.be/-mkvFk1tlJc

DW News YouTube Channel - COVID-19: Germany to impose strict lockdown over Easter – 23 March 2021
https://youtu.be/rAhtIgKEZ0U

Hugo Talks YouTube Channel - ALL AROUND THE WORLD ANTI LOCKDOWN PROTESTS
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https://youtu.be/NX8TTAuMEXw

Petra Mensink BitVhute Channel - DE WAARHEID VAN ONS HUIDIGE SYSTEEM EN DE GREAT RESET 19 March 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vnyXN7d6N7uN/

Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - New ad featuring Hollywood stars the 'latest grift' –
2 April 2021
https://youtu.be/J_3Tq5Wnq7c

https://seeing2020.uscreen.io

https://www.corbettreport.com/bioethics/

Vejon Health YouTube Channel - Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche - 7 March 2021
https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc

Geert Vanden Bossche YouTube Channel - Urgent call to WHO: time to switch gears - 11 March 2021
https://youtu.be/mUlDeCRDLnU

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/surgeon-warns-blanket-vaccination-of-us-population-could-be-a-dangerous-medical-approach

https://www.brusselstimes.com/news/belgium-all-news/163337/vaccination-reserve-list-starts-on-tuesday-how-will-it-work/

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/03/world/americas/argentina-president-coronavirus.html

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/30/new-covid-vaccines-needed-within-year-say-scientists

https://www.foxnews.com/health/fourth-coronavirus-wave-variants-osterholm-fox-news-sunday

http://www.adrreports.eu/en/index.html

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/4576-dead-199213-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/

https://informedconsentdefense.org

https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/03/30/astrazeneca-vaccine-changes-its-name-vaxzevria/

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/breaking-9-european-nations-suspend-experimental-astrazeneca-covid-vaccines-due-to-fatal-blood-clots/

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/death-rates-skyrocket-in-israel-following-pfizer-experimental-covid-vaccines/

https://www.ndr.de/nachrichten/niedersachsen/hannover_weser-leinegebiet/Hannover-Viele-Aerzte-und-Personal-nicht-zum-Impfen-gekommen,corona7318.html

https://2020news.de/erschreckende-statistik-impfnebenwirkungen-jetzt-amtlich/

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56391818

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56620646

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/wristbands-and-dining-cards-new-army-policies-exclude-isolate-unvaccinated

https://www.arabnews.com/node/1788801/saudi-arabia

https://www.breakingnews.ie/ireland/additional-freedoms-for-the-fully-vaccinated-on-the-way-leo-varadkar-1106879.html

https://www.businessinsider.co.za/new-york-covid-digital-vaccine-passport-excelsior-pass-msg-2021-3

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56522408

https://www.dw.com/en/germany-nrw-doubles-down-on-shopping-restrictions-after-court-ruling/a-56950611

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf

https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/510463/Korporatokratie-Great-Reset-wird-Mittelschicht-und-Mittelstand-ausradieren?utm_content=link_4&;;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=dwn_telegramm&utm_source=mid635&f_tid=c4c4369b344e3e558fa900482e9d51ba

https://www.caribbeannationalweekly.com/caribbean-breaking-news-featured/stay-home-on-weekends-jamaica-pm-imposes-lockdown-for-the-next-three-weeks/

https://zeenews.india.com/madhya-pradesh/madhya-pradesh-extends-sunday-lockdown-to-four-more-districts-restrictions-in-13-cities-reporting-over-20-covid-cases-daily-2350399.html

Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 14 (1899), Lt 67, 1899, par. 6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=14LtMs%2C+Lt+67%2C+1899%2C+par.+6&;;suggestion=0
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven helltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truthheart feelsin pain suffering
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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