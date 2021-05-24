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No Sympathy
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70 views • May 24, 2021
There are times in our lives when we realize something is wrong. After that realization, it is our responsibility
to find out what is unsound. If we don't, we will be willfully ignorant; accomplices. I agree with James Corbett. They
don't have my sympathy either. Silence is treason. Silence is a crime. The clip attached is from an interview with Mr. Corbett (He's
one of the best journalists of our time. I recommend you to check his work.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/tb90avDZdE2n/
Please share!
www.rioguzman.com
to find out what is unsound. If we don't, we will be willfully ignorant; accomplices. I agree with James Corbett. They
don't have my sympathy either. Silence is treason. Silence is a crime. The clip attached is from an interview with Mr. Corbett (He's
one of the best journalists of our time. I recommend you to check his work.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/tb90avDZdE2n/
Please share!
www.rioguzman.com
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