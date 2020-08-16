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Nick Cannon Calls White People Savages
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26 views • August 16, 2020
This video was originally uploaded to YouTube on July 22nd.
Nick Cannon calls white people savages obviously under the influence of Louis Farrakhan. Luckily he was fired from every major network he was under contract with.
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Nick Cannon calls white people savages obviously under the influence of Louis Farrakhan. Luckily he was fired from every major network he was under contract with.
If you like this video please be sure to like, share, comment, and SUBSCRIBE! It would really mean a lot to me.
Follow me on:
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuHlyw5X8Wk9cCmnRcvAzVA
BitChute:
Attention Deficit Squirrel
PARLER:
https://parler.com/profile/AttentionDeficit/posts
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