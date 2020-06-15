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Using Bayes Theorem to Think About the Real Coronavirus Risk to *YOU*
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1 view • June 15, 2020
The numbers the news media keep using to scare you about your risk of dying of the Chinese coronavirus are the WRONG way to think about it. I demonstrate, using a super-simple application of Bayes Theorem, and using *their own numbers*, what your real risk is. And I equip you to further refine your own real risk.
An Intuitive (and Short) Explanation of Bayes’ Theorem: https://betterexplained.com/articles/an-intuitive-and-short-explanation-of-bayes-theorem/
Coronavirus and Probability — The media must learn how to report statistics now: https://towardsdatascience.com/coronovarius-and-probability-the-media-must-learn-how-to-report-statistics-now-973ed2d52959
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I don't do the e-grifter thing. If you liked this video or found it informational, entertaining, or educational, then please share it across other platforms.
An Intuitive (and Short) Explanation of Bayes’ Theorem: https://betterexplained.com/articles/an-intuitive-and-short-explanation-of-bayes-theorem/
Coronavirus and Probability — The media must learn how to report statistics now: https://towardsdatascience.com/coronovarius-and-probability-the-media-must-learn-how-to-report-statistics-now-973ed2d52959
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I don't do the e-grifter thing. If you liked this video or found it informational, entertaining, or educational, then please share it across other platforms.
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