CRISPR ENGINEERED FOODS | The Highwire with Del Bigtree
Published 20 hours ago

CRISPR ENGINEERED FOODS - genetically modified. Not good for you.

A new era of genetically modified foods using CRISPR technologies are hitting a grocery store shelf near you.


Watch to hear Jefferey’s in-depth reporting of this new genetically modified food, which regulators do not feel necessary to regulate, as new science is showing that this new technology may cause major problems.



https://rumble.com/v30l5fg-crispr-engineered-foods-coming-to-a-store-near-you.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=28

Keywords
highwiregenetically modifieddell bigtreecrispr engineered food

