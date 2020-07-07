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Joe Biden - An honest Campaign Ad (UNOFFICIAL)
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199 views • July 07, 2020
Joe Biden - An honest Campaign Ad (UNOFFICIAL)
Video found on Twitter, uploaded (and created by(I think)), '@FogCityMidge', found at:- https://twitter.com/FogCityMidge/status/1255245341886218241?s=20
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
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This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
PARLER:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
Video found on Twitter, uploaded (and created by(I think)), '@FogCityMidge', found at:- https://twitter.com/FogCityMidge/status/1255245341886218241?s=20
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
**********
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
PARLER:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
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