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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi on Refounding America with Dr. Peter Breggin
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2303 views • April 12, 2022
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DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI ON REFOUNDING AMERICA WITH DR. PETER BREGGIN
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi is a Thai-German microbiologist who has been speaking out against the COVID-19 hysteria since the beginning of the crisis.
He was a post-doctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics in Freiburg and at The Protein Laboratory in Copenhagen. Dr. Bhakdi joined the Institute of Medical Microbiology at Giessen University and named chair of Medical Microbiology at the University of Mainz. Dr. Bhakdi has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, for which he has received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-sucharit-bhakdi-on-refounding-america-with-dr-peter-breggin_zeavrrR33Nk4Agp.html
DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI ON REFOUNDING AMERICA WITH DR. PETER BREGGIN
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi is a Thai-German microbiologist who has been speaking out against the COVID-19 hysteria since the beginning of the crisis.
He was a post-doctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics in Freiburg and at The Protein Laboratory in Copenhagen. Dr. Bhakdi joined the Institute of Medical Microbiology at Giessen University and named chair of Medical Microbiology at the University of Mainz. Dr. Bhakdi has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, for which he has received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-sucharit-bhakdi-on-refounding-america-with-dr-peter-breggin_zeavrrR33Nk4Agp.html
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