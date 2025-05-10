For God's sake take the red Pill ~ Waking up from Gas-Lighting ~

In today's discussion we will talk about how the main-lie media (Fox, CNN, NBC, MSN, Youtube, etc.) are grooming their brainwashed dumb-a-crats (Democrat) listeners to kick back with the republican party agenda and the populace that support republicanism. For instance, the lying news media are telling the democrat zombie listeners that Bobby Kennedy Junior is taking away vaccines, even though vaccines don't save lives, they take lives. Bobby is making sure that there is true double bind placebo studies, before FDA approves a product. We also we talk about a concern as to whether the maha and maga movement is real, and if and when Trump is gone, will it continue, or will everybody go back to sleep. This is definite a concern brought up by Mike Adams. Finally, we will Share the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 423: the homestead Revolution.





