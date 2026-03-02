Who Is The Real Architect of The Matrix? w/ Tom Althouse

https://redpillrising.org/

This is the journey of Thomas Park Althouse. He was a young writer in his 30's when he came up with a visionary movie idea. He knew right at that moment it was going to be called THE IMMORTALS. What he didn't know is that it would soon be stolen to become The Matrix movie franchise.

Tom Althouse is on a mission to win back name credit for his work, The Immortals, that he pitched in full to Warner Brothers, and claims to have been used to make The Matrix trilogy. After a long ordeal involving top players, and a documentary in production, justice may finally be in reach, despite the powers this author is up against.

In this interview Tom will expose the Dark Cabal and their manipulation of human consciousness, while stealing intellectual property and using it for massive profit in the movie Matrix series.

Why do the elites in Hollywood, Government and the Church want to hide the truth of the Matrix?





