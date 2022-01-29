Canadian Trucker Spokesman: Freedom Convoy members are FED UP with AUTHORITARIAN mandates

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But B.J. Dichter, Spokesman for the Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy, tells Glenn mandates are just half the battle for convoy participants. The other half? A COVID app that TRACKS truckers and provides personal documentation as soon as they approach Canadian border gates. The main issue, B.J. says, is that they ‘don’t want the government to protect us...we want the government to protect our RIGHTS.’
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