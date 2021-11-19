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Scottish Lockdowns Vs. Swedish Freedom — Who Won?
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21 views • November 19, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/18/scottish-lockdowns-vs-swedish-freedom.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211118&mid=DM1045811&rid=1325844530

https://seed177.bitchute.com/n1rmW03lI0Eg/NL88QODSCaL2.mp4

In a short documentary, CAN Films explored pandemic outcomes in Scotland, which began requiring vaccine passports October 1, 2021, with those of Sweden, which rejected forced lockdowns in favor of voluntary measures
With half the population of Sweden, Scotland scored a higher excess death rate for 2020, with much more restrictive pandemic responses
Sweden fared better than Scotland on many pandemic outcome measures, including excess deaths, weight gain, alcohol-related deaths, inflation and economic viability
Sweden did not mandate face masks at any point during the pandemic and, in July 2021, also dropped their “vague recommendation” to wear one at all
Scotland implemented a vaccine passport requirement October 1, 2021; backlash from hospitality and other groups has ensued
Whether or not lockdowns and other restrictive measures worked to reduce COVID-19 deaths is a topic of great debate, one that was recently explored by CAN Films. In a short documentary, they explore pandemic outcomes in Scotland, which began requiring vaccine passports October 1, 2021, with those of Sweden, which rejected forced lockdowns in favor of voluntary measures.

The numbers, they said, speak for themselves. "With half the population of Sweden, Scotland scored a higher excess death rate for 2020, having imposed all the draconian rules we'd had in England and even more. Now, they were the first in the U.K. to introduce vaccine passports."1

Differences Between Scotland and Sweden's Pandemic Responses
CAN Films spoke with several people in Scotland, who believed their government's approach to the pandemic was sound — although they weren't aware of how Sweden had handled things, or the outcomes.

By March 2020, Scotland implemented strict lockdowns and closed schools, restaurants, gyms and other social venues, with people threatened with police fines if they went outside other than to buy food, exercise (once daily) or go to work if they couldn't work from home.2

March 23, 2021, Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said, "Let me blunt. The stringent restrictions on our normal day-to-day lives that I'm about to set out are difficult and they are unprecedented. They amount effectively to what has been described as a lockdown."3

Sweden handled the pandemic differently than most of the globe and has been chided for its looser restrictions and lack of severe lockdowns. In October 2020, TIME called the Swedish COVID-19 response a "disaster,"4 but data showed that the death rate in Sweden in 2020 was right in line with other years — nothing out of the ordinary.5

While most other European countries instituted lockdowns at the beginning of the pandemic, Sweden did not, and maintained few social distancing requirements through most of 2020. Later in the year, and in 2021, they did implement some restrictions on attendance numbers at public gatherings and events, however. Sweden described their pandemic response this way:
Also...
Sweden: Fewer Excess Deaths With No Lockdowns
Herd Immunity 'Won't Cut It'
Herd Mentality Vs. Herd Immunity
Scotland's Vaccine Passport 'Disaster'
Keywords
scotlandswedenmodelcomparison
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