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UK Column News - 7th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 7th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/BVU0kslHCCI

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.


00:28 - The Hidden EU Defence Union

Sources:
*********

EU UK Future Partnership Framework: - https://bit.ly/39K65MC

Lords Select Committee Acceptance Of This Proposed Framework: - https://archive.is/evhMn

Best of Both Worlds: - https://bit.ly/3ovSlt4




08:52 - Vaccine ID Cards

Sources:
*********

LeedsLive Article: -
https://www.leeds-live.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/covid-19-vaccine-card-every-19411491

Mail "softening up" article with Nadhim Zahawi Statement: - https://archive.is/XVpVO

UK Column Constitution Information: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/constitution





13:37 - Switzerland Doesn't Approve of Vaccine

Sources:
**********

Wiadomosci Article: -
https://wiadomosci.wp.pl/szczepionka-na-koronawirusa-jednak-sa-watpliwosci-szwajcaria-nie-zatwierdzila-6583306533468736a




16:50 - Europeans Oppose Vaccines

Sources:
**********

LaDepeche Article: -
https://www.ladepeche.fr/2020/12/01/les-antivax-toujours-plus-nombreux-9230679.php

Connexion Article: -
https://www.connexionfrance.com/French-news/Covid-anti-vax-sentiment-rises-above-50-in-France-with-new-poll



20:16 - Vaccine Delivery Nationwide

Sources:
*********

DHSC Distribution Priorities (scroll down): - https://archive.is/wTXun

DHSC Guidance To Care Homes: - https://bit.ly/3gnXkJy





27:00 - Vaccine Adverse Reactions Prove How Safe Vaccines Are

Sources:
**********

Pfizer Product Information Leaflet For Patients: - https://bit.ly/2IlE3eW

Pfizer Product Information Leaflet For Healthcare Professionals: - https://bit.ly/39O1fhc

Teresa Cooper Pindown - Library Availability: -
https://www.worldcat.org/title/pin-down-one-girls-harrowing-and-disturbing-tale-of-institutionalised-abuse/oclc/187287871?loc





31:03 - Immunity From Prosecution Anyone Associated With Giving Vaccines

Sources:
**********

Jurist Article: -
https://www.jurist.org/news/2020/12/uk-government-grants-pfizer-civil-legal-indemnity-for-covid-19-vaccine/

The Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (Cntrl+F "345"): - https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2012/1916/pdfs/uksi_20121916_en.pdf

COVID Vaccines added to VDPS: - https://archive.is/fHGKZ




34:54 - UNICEF's Global Vaccine Program and

Sources:
**********

UNICEF Article: - https://archive.is/wegx3




36:00 - MHRA Independence

Sources:
*********

Government MHRA Statement: - https://archive.is/pWMm4



37:19 - MSM Vaccine Propaganda, People Who Question Any Vaccine Work For Vladamir Putin

Sources:
**********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/zMEuQ




43:08 - Care Home: Is the Name an Oxymoron?

Sources:
**********

Video Clip: -
https://twitter.com/apexworldnews/status/1335690315806765059




49:16 - The Strange Focus of Nigel Farage

Sources:
*********

Nigel Farage Video: -
https://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1334120342021959682




55:30 - Shifting Narrative Noticed

Sources:
**********

Eileen Lorio Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/eileeniorio/status/1335595282969612289

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/d1ClA




57:19 - Government's Running the MSM Makes Democracy Better

Sources:
**********

Matt Hancock Statement: -
https://www.matt-hancock.com/news/future-media

EU Commission Statement: - https://bit.ly/3mVpzkX

EU Commission Recovery and Resiliance Facility: - https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_1658

Susan Moore Lockdown TV Interview: -
https://unherd.com/thepost/suzanne-moore-i-felt-absolutely-betrayed/

The Dark Journalist Catherine Austin Fitz Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zo3lG1o4df4



01:03:08 - Renaming Our Streets Court Case Evidences The Removal of Any Need For Evidence

Sources:
*********

Plymouth Live Article: -
https://www.plymouthherald.co.uk/news/plymouth-news/judge-dismisses-appeal-against-renaming-4767376
Keywords
immunityvaccinepropagandaswitzerlandoppositionmhrafaragepassportunicefadverse reactioncoronaviruscare homeseu defence
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