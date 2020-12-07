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UK Column News - 7th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
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79 views • December 09, 2020
UK Column News - 7th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/BVU0kslHCCI
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:28 - The Hidden EU Defence Union
Sources:
*********
EU UK Future Partnership Framework: - https://bit.ly/39K65MC
Lords Select Committee Acceptance Of This Proposed Framework: - https://archive.is/evhMn
Best of Both Worlds: - https://bit.ly/3ovSlt4
08:52 - Vaccine ID Cards
Sources:
*********
LeedsLive Article: -
https://www.leeds-live.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/covid-19-vaccine-card-every-19411491
Mail "softening up" article with Nadhim Zahawi Statement: - https://archive.is/XVpVO
UK Column Constitution Information: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/constitution
13:37 - Switzerland Doesn't Approve of Vaccine
Sources:
**********
Wiadomosci Article: -
https://wiadomosci.wp.pl/szczepionka-na-koronawirusa-jednak-sa-watpliwosci-szwajcaria-nie-zatwierdzila-6583306533468736a
16:50 - Europeans Oppose Vaccines
Sources:
**********
LaDepeche Article: -
https://www.ladepeche.fr/2020/12/01/les-antivax-toujours-plus-nombreux-9230679.php
Connexion Article: -
https://www.connexionfrance.com/French-news/Covid-anti-vax-sentiment-rises-above-50-in-France-with-new-poll
20:16 - Vaccine Delivery Nationwide
Sources:
*********
DHSC Distribution Priorities (scroll down): - https://archive.is/wTXun
DHSC Guidance To Care Homes: - https://bit.ly/3gnXkJy
27:00 - Vaccine Adverse Reactions Prove How Safe Vaccines Are
Sources:
**********
Pfizer Product Information Leaflet For Patients: - https://bit.ly/2IlE3eW
Pfizer Product Information Leaflet For Healthcare Professionals: - https://bit.ly/39O1fhc
Teresa Cooper Pindown - Library Availability: -
https://www.worldcat.org/title/pin-down-one-girls-harrowing-and-disturbing-tale-of-institutionalised-abuse/oclc/187287871?loc
31:03 - Immunity From Prosecution Anyone Associated With Giving Vaccines
Sources:
**********
Jurist Article: -
https://www.jurist.org/news/2020/12/uk-government-grants-pfizer-civil-legal-indemnity-for-covid-19-vaccine/
The Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (Cntrl+F "345"): - https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2012/1916/pdfs/uksi_20121916_en.pdf
COVID Vaccines added to VDPS: - https://archive.is/fHGKZ
34:54 - UNICEF's Global Vaccine Program and
Sources:
**********
UNICEF Article: - https://archive.is/wegx3
36:00 - MHRA Independence
Sources:
*********
Government MHRA Statement: - https://archive.is/pWMm4
37:19 - MSM Vaccine Propaganda, People Who Question Any Vaccine Work For Vladamir Putin
Sources:
**********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/zMEuQ
43:08 - Care Home: Is the Name an Oxymoron?
Sources:
**********
Video Clip: -
https://twitter.com/apexworldnews/status/1335690315806765059
49:16 - The Strange Focus of Nigel Farage
Sources:
*********
Nigel Farage Video: -
https://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1334120342021959682
55:30 - Shifting Narrative Noticed
Sources:
**********
Eileen Lorio Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/eileeniorio/status/1335595282969612289
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/d1ClA
57:19 - Government's Running the MSM Makes Democracy Better
Sources:
**********
Matt Hancock Statement: -
https://www.matt-hancock.com/news/future-media
EU Commission Statement: - https://bit.ly/3mVpzkX
EU Commission Recovery and Resiliance Facility: - https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_1658
Susan Moore Lockdown TV Interview: -
https://unherd.com/thepost/suzanne-moore-i-felt-absolutely-betrayed/
The Dark Journalist Catherine Austin Fitz Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zo3lG1o4df4
01:03:08 - Renaming Our Streets Court Case Evidences The Removal of Any Need For Evidence
Sources:
*********
Plymouth Live Article: -
https://www.plymouthherald.co.uk/news/plymouth-news/judge-dismisses-appeal-against-renaming-4767376
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/BVU0kslHCCI
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:28 - The Hidden EU Defence Union
Sources:
*********
EU UK Future Partnership Framework: - https://bit.ly/39K65MC
Lords Select Committee Acceptance Of This Proposed Framework: - https://archive.is/evhMn
Best of Both Worlds: - https://bit.ly/3ovSlt4
08:52 - Vaccine ID Cards
Sources:
*********
LeedsLive Article: -
https://www.leeds-live.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/covid-19-vaccine-card-every-19411491
Mail "softening up" article with Nadhim Zahawi Statement: - https://archive.is/XVpVO
UK Column Constitution Information: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/constitution
13:37 - Switzerland Doesn't Approve of Vaccine
Sources:
**********
Wiadomosci Article: -
https://wiadomosci.wp.pl/szczepionka-na-koronawirusa-jednak-sa-watpliwosci-szwajcaria-nie-zatwierdzila-6583306533468736a
16:50 - Europeans Oppose Vaccines
Sources:
**********
LaDepeche Article: -
https://www.ladepeche.fr/2020/12/01/les-antivax-toujours-plus-nombreux-9230679.php
Connexion Article: -
https://www.connexionfrance.com/French-news/Covid-anti-vax-sentiment-rises-above-50-in-France-with-new-poll
20:16 - Vaccine Delivery Nationwide
Sources:
*********
DHSC Distribution Priorities (scroll down): - https://archive.is/wTXun
DHSC Guidance To Care Homes: - https://bit.ly/3gnXkJy
27:00 - Vaccine Adverse Reactions Prove How Safe Vaccines Are
Sources:
**********
Pfizer Product Information Leaflet For Patients: - https://bit.ly/2IlE3eW
Pfizer Product Information Leaflet For Healthcare Professionals: - https://bit.ly/39O1fhc
Teresa Cooper Pindown - Library Availability: -
https://www.worldcat.org/title/pin-down-one-girls-harrowing-and-disturbing-tale-of-institutionalised-abuse/oclc/187287871?loc
31:03 - Immunity From Prosecution Anyone Associated With Giving Vaccines
Sources:
**********
Jurist Article: -
https://www.jurist.org/news/2020/12/uk-government-grants-pfizer-civil-legal-indemnity-for-covid-19-vaccine/
The Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (Cntrl+F "345"): - https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2012/1916/pdfs/uksi_20121916_en.pdf
COVID Vaccines added to VDPS: - https://archive.is/fHGKZ
34:54 - UNICEF's Global Vaccine Program and
Sources:
**********
UNICEF Article: - https://archive.is/wegx3
36:00 - MHRA Independence
Sources:
*********
Government MHRA Statement: - https://archive.is/pWMm4
37:19 - MSM Vaccine Propaganda, People Who Question Any Vaccine Work For Vladamir Putin
Sources:
**********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/zMEuQ
43:08 - Care Home: Is the Name an Oxymoron?
Sources:
**********
Video Clip: -
https://twitter.com/apexworldnews/status/1335690315806765059
49:16 - The Strange Focus of Nigel Farage
Sources:
*********
Nigel Farage Video: -
https://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1334120342021959682
55:30 - Shifting Narrative Noticed
Sources:
**********
Eileen Lorio Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/eileeniorio/status/1335595282969612289
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/d1ClA
57:19 - Government's Running the MSM Makes Democracy Better
Sources:
**********
Matt Hancock Statement: -
https://www.matt-hancock.com/news/future-media
EU Commission Statement: - https://bit.ly/3mVpzkX
EU Commission Recovery and Resiliance Facility: - https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_1658
Susan Moore Lockdown TV Interview: -
https://unherd.com/thepost/suzanne-moore-i-felt-absolutely-betrayed/
The Dark Journalist Catherine Austin Fitz Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zo3lG1o4df4
01:03:08 - Renaming Our Streets Court Case Evidences The Removal of Any Need For Evidence
Sources:
*********
Plymouth Live Article: -
https://www.plymouthherald.co.uk/news/plymouth-news/judge-dismisses-appeal-against-renaming-4767376
Keywords
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