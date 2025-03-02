© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew Klavan: MAGA, Awaken With JP: Threats, Gardner Goldsmith: Mother, People's Voice: Hackman | EP1489 - Highlights Begin 03/02/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6q0eby-ep1489.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
*** 11:43
Andrew Klavan 03/02 - What Would MAGA Do? | Ep. 1219
https://rumble.com/embed/v6npd2m/?pub=2trvx
***
Awaken With JP 03/02 - Death Threats from Politicians are Good for America - News Update!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6nq7fe/?pub=2trvx
***
Gardner Goldsmith 03/02 - Wisconsin Bill Replaces 'Mother' With 'Inseminated Person'
https://rumble.com/embed/v6mymic/?pub=2trvx
***
The People's Voice 03/02 - Gene Hackman Was About to Expose Epstein's Pedophile List Before He Was Killed
https://rumble.com/embed/v6nqxpq/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths