JOHN O'LOONEY Funeral Director from UK - "THEY ARE COMING FOR THE UNJABBED"

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Catherine Watters - of OneGreatWorkNetwork.com discussing the parallels btwn the 'micro" abusive "family", "community", child abuse, neglect and just your plain old Low bar standard set on Health and Fitness for Decades and Embalmer JOHN O'LOONEY from the UK https://www.mkffs.co.uk/
Saying the MACRO of the Micro I was speaking about since the early 70s.