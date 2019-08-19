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Why Bad things happen to Good People
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21 views • August 19, 2019
Have you ever wondered why when you get through one crisis, another comes along? You cry out Lord why is this happening, why are you doing this to me? You're not alone, as it happens to 99.9999% of True Believers! It is for a reason Folks!
Song - Lord I want to thank you for the Storm - Grace Brummley
With her Brother Joseph Larson and Sister Rachael Ford - Written by Zach Whitsel
Song - Lord I want to thank you for the Storm - Grace Brummley
With her Brother Joseph Larson and Sister Rachael Ford - Written by Zach Whitsel
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