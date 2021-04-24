Israeli Rabbi Chananya Weissman’s 31 Reasons Why I Won’t Take the Vaccine

16 Apr 2021



The entire world is watching in horror as death rates have skyrocketed in Israel since the Israeli government brokered a secret deal with Pfizer to inject the entire population with their experimental COVID shots, which are now being mandated as a condition to participate in society.



Israel became one of the first nations in the world to mandate COVID-19 vaccines, and to introduce a COVID passport system that would only allow individuals to participate in society – including commerce – after they received the vaccine and were approved to join the system.



Now, a group of Israeli Jews are suing the Netanyahu administration in international court, making the case that Israel is violating the Nuremberg Code by essentially making Israelis subject to a medical experiment using the controversial vaccines.



Rabbi Chananya Weissman shares interesting insights on the situation in Israel and what is happening to the Israeli people in his 31 reasons why he will not take the vaccine, full of common sense and even a touch of humor.