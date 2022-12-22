THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Thursday 12/22/22 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

BIDEN DECLARES PROXY WAR AGAINST RUSSIA, RISKS WW3 BY TEAMING UP WITH ZELENSKYBiden regime waited until most congress members critical of Zelensky were home for the holidays before bringing him in front of Congress

This could very well lead to WW3 as the elites keep the war in Ukraine going to make more money. Tune in as we discuss this and more!





INFOWARS2022.COM

SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund





#news #infowars #MAGA #AlexJones #RonGibson





*****SEE FULL DESCRIPTION FOR IMPORTANT LINKS*****

• Please Help With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel

• Any Amount Will Help

• SEND WITH ** ZELLE ** TO [email protected]

• EASY DONATION APP - https://cash.me/$RonGibsonChannel

• SUBSCRIBE STAR - https://www.subscribestar.com/rongibsonchannel

• Your Support Is Greatly Appreciated, Thank You

• Banned from using PayPal

• Please SHARE far and wide, we are missing about 170k Subscribers from youtube





• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.infowarsstore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com





• FIND ALL INFOWARS SHOWS ON ALL THESE RON GIBSON CHANNELS

• https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/

• https://www.rumble.com/user/RonGibsonChannel/

• https://www.brighteon.com/channel/rongibsonchannel

• https://d.tube/c/rongibsonchannel

• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0

• https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/rongibsonchannel-on-odysee/3789525

• https://vaughn.live/rongibsonchannel <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY

• https://flote.app/user/RonGibsonChannel/live <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY

• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0 MP3 PODCAST

• https://player.fm/series/rongibsonchannel-on-odysee AUDIO ONLY

• https://castbox.fm/channel/RonGibsonChannel-id5112532 PODCAST





• SOCIAL MEDIA

• https://flote.app/user/RonGibsonChannel

• https://gab.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.spreely.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.minds.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://parler.com/profile/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.facebook.com/groups/rongibsonchannel

• https://mewe.com/join/rongibsonchannel

• https://gettr.com/user/rgibsonchannel

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel - Direct Full Show Download Links - VIDEO or MP3