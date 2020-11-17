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WITNESS AFFIDAVIT How Smartmatic Voting Machines Were Designed to Steal the US Elections
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22 views • November 17, 2020
Sidney Powell reading the explosive witness affidavit of the high-ranking military officer claiming how the Smartmatic machines were designed to steal US Elections
Later in the interview, Powell goes onto allege that the same SmartMatic/Dominion system has been used to change the outcomes of elections all over the world, and alleges that the CIA would have to know about it if this was indeed happening.
https://greatgameindia.com/witness-smartmatic-elections/
Later in the interview, Powell goes onto allege that the same SmartMatic/Dominion system has been used to change the outcomes of elections all over the world, and alleges that the CIA would have to know about it if this was indeed happening.
https://greatgameindia.com/witness-smartmatic-elections/
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