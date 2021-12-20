© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Card Reading for Monday, December 20, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • December 20, 2021
We've arrived at another Monday, the day before the Winter Solstice and the week of Christmas. There is a lot going on but it is important that we tap into our intuition this week and work to align ourselves with what is best for our highest good in this coming year.
If you are interested in receiving distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
The link referenced in the video, as promised:
https://www.brighteon.com/2fd54b22-ceaa-48c6-9268-9c47168fd25a - Evolutionary Energy Arts "Winter Solstice Message From The Guides"
I wish everyone a great week!
If you are interested in receiving distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
The link referenced in the video, as promised:
https://www.brighteon.com/2fd54b22-ceaa-48c6-9268-9c47168fd25a - Evolutionary Energy Arts "Winter Solstice Message From The Guides"
I wish everyone a great week!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.