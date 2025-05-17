© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graham David explains how the fabian society controls the Labour party and how it explains everything Labour is doing is to destroy the UK and bring in communism and destroy capitalism.
https://x.com/TheGriftReport/status/1923398504740753525
Mirrored - Smoke & Mirrors
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net