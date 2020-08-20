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Know Your Rights about COVID
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60 views • August 20, 2020
I don't think Mike will mind my posting this on Brighteon on the chance that this video will be removed from Facebook. Mike encourages all viewers to know their rights, especially in Australia, and to stopped being hoodwinked by Government agenda. Australians have to 'proact' now to stop the rot from setting in. The members of Parliament have to be bombarded with mail demanding a stop to their vaccine legislation they are considering sneaking through. There is also mention of a New Zealand High Court decision handed down showing the lockdown was unlawful an infringement of civil liberties.
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