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THE DEAD ZONE | ΣΕΖΟΝ 2 | ΕΠΕΙΣΟΔΙΟ 14 | 2003 | ΠΑΝΔΗΜΙΕΣ ΠΡΟΕΤΟΙΜΑΖΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΔΕΚΑΕΤΙΕΣ
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10 views • May 31, 2022
ΑΠΟΣΠΑΣΜΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗ ΣΕΙΡΑ THE DEAD ZONE, ΣΕΖΟΝ 2, ΕΠΕΙΣΟΔΙΟ 14 ΤΟΥ 2003 (20 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΠΡΙΝ, ΝΑΙ!). ΜΕ ΤΙΣ ΠΑΝΔΗΜΙΕΣ ΠΡΟΕΤΟΙΜΑΖΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΔΕΚΑΕΤΙΕΣ ΜΕ ΤΙΣ ΣΕΙΡΕΣ ΣΤΗ TV.
Απ΄όλα έχει σε αυτό το επεισόδιο μέχρι και τη θεραπεία με τη χλωροκίνη που φυσικά σήμερα είναι επικίνδυνη αλλά για τη σειρά το 2003 ήταν η θεραπεία!
Απ΄όλα έχει σε αυτό το επεισόδιο μέχρι και τη θεραπεία με τη χλωροκίνη που φυσικά σήμερα είναι επικίνδυνη αλλά για τη σειρά το 2003 ήταν η θεραπεία!
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