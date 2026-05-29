RFK INVOKES PREP ACT FOR HANTAVIRUS OUTBREAK

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When RFK Jr. signed a targeted PREP Act declaration tied to a hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship, Del had questions, and said so publicly. The declaration covers a single drug for a handful of cases, but Del warns the real danger is the slippery slope: once pharma gets a foot in the door, history shows it won't stop there.