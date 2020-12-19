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Vaccine Industry's Lies Exposed By An Insider - Brandy Vaughan Interview
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330 views • December 19, 2020
Mirrored from : Learn the Risk
Brandy Vaughan, a former pharmaceutical sales rep, the founder of Council for Vaccine Safety, which aimed to increase the awareness of vaccine risks while advocating for safe vaccines
Brandy Vaughan, a former pharmaceutical sales rep, the founder of Council for Vaccine Safety, which aimed to increase the awareness of vaccine risks while advocating for safe vaccines
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