Kamakura Winter Garden Harvest: Ripe Peppers, Fresh Lemons + My New Car!





Good day from Kamakura Japan, on this Saturday, January 17th. I’ve harvested some of my peppers that have blushed. I’m going to give the Cervesa ’n Lime another try with some new cuttings from my neighbor. I harvested some of my lemons and juiced them for use later on. The broccoli is growing slowly, but forming florets. And the radish sprouts are growing bigger. Haru and I went to a beautiful nearby park that I hadn’t been to in nearly 18 years; it was her first time there. And earlier this week, I received a new car. It’s one that I’ll be leasing for three years.





Toyota Crown Estate/Signia:

https://youtu.be/g1eg935GALY?si=fH8rRi-zvrRXPtYa





