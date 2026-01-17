BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kamakura Winter Garden Harvest: Ripe Peppers, Fresh Lemons + My New Car!
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
48 views • 1 day ago

Kamakura Winter Garden Harvest: Ripe Peppers, Fresh Lemons + My New Car!


Good day from Kamakura Japan, on this Saturday, January 17th. I’ve harvested some of my peppers that have blushed. I’m going to give the Cervesa ’n Lime another try with some new cuttings from my neighbor. I harvested some of my lemons and juiced them for use later on. The broccoli is growing slowly, but forming florets. And the radish sprouts are growing bigger. Haru and I went to a beautiful nearby park that I hadn’t been to in nearly 18 years; it was her first time there. And earlier this week, I received a new car. It’s one that I’ll be leasing for three years. 


Toyota Crown Estate/Signia:

https://youtu.be/g1eg935GALY?si=fH8rRi-zvrRXPtYa


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  


container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Timestamps:

00:00Opening

00:50My New Car

04:39Cervesa ’n Lime Re-try

05:45Gifts from Toyota Mobility Tokyo

07:22Harvesting Lemons

08:16Tending Radishes

09:25Rosemary & Broccoli Look Good

10:12Avocado Trees

10:24Front Garden Update

11:38Juicing Fresh Lemons

14:17Kamakura Chuo Koen (Central Park)

15:01Haru Meets New Furry Friend

15:43I Meet Morning Walking Friend

17:00Kids Enjoy Walk in the Park

17:20Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!

