Kamakura Winter Garden Harvest: Ripe Peppers, Fresh Lemons + My New Car!
Good day from Kamakura Japan, on this Saturday, January 17th. I’ve harvested some of my peppers that have blushed. I’m going to give the Cervesa ’n Lime another try with some new cuttings from my neighbor. I harvested some of my lemons and juiced them for use later on. The broccoli is growing slowly, but forming florets. And the radish sprouts are growing bigger. Haru and I went to a beautiful nearby park that I hadn’t been to in nearly 18 years; it was her first time there. And earlier this week, I received a new car. It’s one that I’ll be leasing for three years.
Toyota Crown Estate/Signia:
https://youtu.be/g1eg935GALY?si=fH8rRi-zvrRXPtYa
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Timestamps:
00:00Opening
00:50My New Car
04:39Cervesa ’n Lime Re-try
05:45Gifts from Toyota Mobility Tokyo
07:22Harvesting Lemons
08:16Tending Radishes
09:25Rosemary & Broccoli Look Good
10:12Avocado Trees
10:24Front Garden Update
11:38Juicing Fresh Lemons
14:17Kamakura Chuo Koen (Central Park)
15:01Haru Meets New Furry Friend
15:43I Meet Morning Walking Friend
17:00Kids Enjoy Walk in the Park
17:20Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!