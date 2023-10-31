Create New Account
Jews in Hiding @ Ivy League College -- where Liberalism Dies
Published a day ago

Hatred at Cornell University, possibly spurred by the professor who said that the Hamas murders he found energizing, where posted threats against Jewish students were plentiful.The Ivy League, where actual liberalism goes to die. The same people that no doubt we're fully behind BLM and the riots, why should we be surprised?


#jews #cornell #woke #antisemitism


