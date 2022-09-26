The Spued Out Church (Pt. 2 of 2) 2:15 Workman's Podcast #36

On this episode, Bro. Reynolds completes the series on "The Spued Out Church), looking at a "prescription" that Christ gives to the Laodicean church

. "Dallas" written and sung by Bro. Michael Jenkins, lead singer and guitar player for the gospel Plowboys.

"Sing To Me Of Heaven" played by Bro. John Varney.

All music used by permission.

