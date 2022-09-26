The Spued Out Church (Pt. 2 of 2) 2:15 Workman's Podcast #36

On this episode, Bro. Reynolds completes the series on "The Spued Out Church), looking at a "prescription" that Christ gives to the Laodicean church
. "Dallas" written and sung by Bro. Michael Jenkins, lead singer and guitar player for the gospel Plowboys.
"Sing To Me Of Heaven" played by Bro. John Varney.
All music used by permission.
Also, if you would like to purchase merchandise for the podcast, please visit this website and have a look around. Thank you all so much. Here is the link: https://bfbc-store.creator-spring.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.