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Programming Alert: How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World July 17, 2020 Updated: December 22, 2020
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https://www.theepochtimes.com/how-the-specter-of-communism-is-ruling-our-world
HOW THE SPECTER OF COMMUNISM IS RULING OUR WORLD
Programming Alert: How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World
BY NTD TELEVISION July 17, 2020 Updated: December 22, 2020biggersmaller Print
NTD has produced a special TV series adapted from the book “How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World,” by the editorial team of “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party.” The series will premiere every weekday.
To this day, there are numerous Westerners who harbor romantic fantasies about communism, yet they’ve never lived in a communist country and experienced the suffering there, so they have no understanding of what communism actually means in practice.
Communism is a scourge of humanity. Its goal is the destruction of mankind, and its arrangements are meticulous and specific.
Sometimes it uses slaughter and violence to destroy those who refuse to follow it. Other times, it takes recourse in the language of “science” and “progress,” offering a wonderful blueprint of the future in order to deceive people. Sometimes it presents itself as a profound field of learning and makes people believe that it is the future direction of mankind. Other times, it uses the slogans of “democracy,” “equality,” and “social justice” to infiltrate the fields of education, media, art, and law, bringing people under its banner without their awareness.
The conspiracy has been so successful that it has almost been carried out to completion, and now the devil is ruling our world.
Premiering on YouTube Channels, Websites, Weekdays at 12:00 p.m. ET:
The Epoch Times YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/epochtimesdigital
NTD YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/NTDTV
The Epoch Times website:
https://www.theepochtimes.com
NTD website:
https://www.ntd.com
Premiering on Facebook Pages on Weekdays at 9:00 p.m. ET:
The Epoch Times: https://www.facebook.com/epochtimes
NTD: https://www.facebook.com/NTDTelevision
HOW THE SPECTER OF COMMUNISM IS RULING OUR WORLD
Programming Alert: How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World
BY NTD TELEVISION July 17, 2020 Updated: December 22, 2020biggersmaller Print
NTD has produced a special TV series adapted from the book “How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World,” by the editorial team of “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party.” The series will premiere every weekday.
To this day, there are numerous Westerners who harbor romantic fantasies about communism, yet they’ve never lived in a communist country and experienced the suffering there, so they have no understanding of what communism actually means in practice.
Communism is a scourge of humanity. Its goal is the destruction of mankind, and its arrangements are meticulous and specific.
Sometimes it uses slaughter and violence to destroy those who refuse to follow it. Other times, it takes recourse in the language of “science” and “progress,” offering a wonderful blueprint of the future in order to deceive people. Sometimes it presents itself as a profound field of learning and makes people believe that it is the future direction of mankind. Other times, it uses the slogans of “democracy,” “equality,” and “social justice” to infiltrate the fields of education, media, art, and law, bringing people under its banner without their awareness.
The conspiracy has been so successful that it has almost been carried out to completion, and now the devil is ruling our world.
Premiering on YouTube Channels, Websites, Weekdays at 12:00 p.m. ET:
The Epoch Times YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/epochtimesdigital
NTD YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/NTDTV
The Epoch Times website:
https://www.theepochtimes.com
NTD website:
https://www.ntd.com
Premiering on Facebook Pages on Weekdays at 9:00 p.m. ET:
The Epoch Times: https://www.facebook.com/epochtimes
NTD: https://www.facebook.com/NTDTelevision
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