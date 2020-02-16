© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Boeing Directed Energy: obiettivi esplosivi alla velocità della luce
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • February 16, 2020
Un'arma ad energia diretta (DEW) è un'arma a distanza che danneggia il bersaglio con energia altamente focalizzata, tra cui laser, microonde e raggi di particelle. Le potenziali applicazioni di questa tecnologia includono armi rivolte a personale, missili, veicoli e dispositivi ottici.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.