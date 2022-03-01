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Dr. Peter McCullough Announces Book Collaboration with Criminal Mystery Writer
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40 views • March 01, 2022
The events of the last couple years can only be described as stranger than fiction. That’s why Dr. Peter McCoullough says it’s only appropriate that John Leake-a criminal mystery writer has signed on to write the book “The Courage to Face Covid.-19.” It is set to release in April.
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