NHL Game 3 Highlights _ Rangers vs. Hurricanes - May 9, 2024

Igor Shesterkin was unstoppable with 45 saves and Artemi Panarin delivered the game-winning goal as the New York Rangers topped the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.
