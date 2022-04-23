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Flat Earth Text Book from 1881
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FLAT EARTH BOOK - 1881 - Zetetic Astronomy - Earth Not a Globe
This 1881 edition of Zetetic Astronomy is a true classic!
Samuel Rowbotham - Zetetic Society
credit: End times is here
- 1881 - Zetetic Astronomy - Earth Not a Globe
Diese 1881er Ausgabe von Zetetic Astronomy is
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11xddu-flat-earth-text-book-from-1881.html
FLAT EARTH BOOK - 1881 - Zetetic Astronomy - Earth Not a Globe
This 1881 edition of Zetetic Astronomy is a true classic!
Samuel Rowbotham - Zetetic Society
credit: End times is here
- 1881 - Zetetic Astronomy - Earth Not a Globe
Diese 1881er Ausgabe von Zetetic Astronomy is
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11xddu-flat-earth-text-book-from-1881.html
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