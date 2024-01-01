How Zionism evolved...

David Irving shows us how we have been deceived throughout History. He explains how Churchill pushed the zionist agenda. Even back then Zionism was the driving force orchestrating world events. It`s the same power orchestrating events today. And the force behind Zionism is the Jesuits, hiding in the dark like they always do, the old man behind the Curtain. How we have been lied to relentlessly! Thousands of people sacrificed to ensure the jesuits succeeded in their dastardly plans! He explains that all the politicians, especially Winston Churchill are expert Liars. Irving got to the truth and he was smeared because of it. All politicians today are expert liars, everything they say is twisted and everything they sign isn`t worth the paper it`s written on. They have been schooled by the Masters of deception, speaking out of both sides of their mouths, the Jesuits. Today the governments and main-stream-media work together to deceive the people of the world to follow their lying bullshit narratives.