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Gov telling there employees to turn off there phones today at 1400-1500
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101 views • August 11, 2021
Not sure if this is true but do share. I'm sure if it is.. it's going to be damaging to those fax even more so then it's un vax.. please share
This is for today August 11 2021 at 2-3 pm
This is for today August 11 2021 at 2-3 pm
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