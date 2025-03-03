BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Cutting of the Orm: The Fall of Eden is the Fall of Atlantis
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
188 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
164 views • 2 months ago

SOURCES: Lalita Karoli "The Cutting of the Orm" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8Pu7qILTn8

[email protected] - Only sovereigns are accepted for astrology sessions

She is now on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZnS9dVw3LXcs


I have been advised that the reason the "el itEs" use blood and perversion is that they are in fact organic portals and to summon the demon of the true form, they must consume the secretions of the innocent (us.) The Queen Draco apparently shifts into a serpent with wings. These are invaders, colonizers and technologists. See the video of Paul Wallis which has irrefutable proof of the Fall of Eden. We are still connected to Eden, which is Atlantis. https://tinyurl.com/2eszbfs9


REFERENCES:

niish: "The Cosmic Salon" https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/ibmd4-108087/The-Cosmic-Salon-Podcast

Tracy R. Twyman: "Genuflect" https://www.docdroid.net/HY9xwUP/genuflect-2017-2-pdf

Tracy R. Twyman: "The Cutting of the Orm" https://tinyurl.com/h3ff9sjt

Paul Wallis: Anunnaki Aliens in the Bible https://tinyurl.com/2eszbfs9

Ana Maria Mihalcea books https://tinyurl.com/4v353597

Ana Maria Mihalcea substack https://tinyurl.com/3b9dh8ym


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


RELATED TO CHRISTIANITY:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Jesus was a Usurper and John the Baptist was the True Christ"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2i87LowyC8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx

"Remote Viewing Disproves Prophecy" https://tinyurl.com/4b4t7u9m



Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5

Keywords
ufoastral projectionartificial intelligenceprison planetafterlifendeastral travelreptilianssoul trapgreyslooshreincarnationuapalien abductionreincarnation traphereafter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy