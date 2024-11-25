Daniel 10 The Unseen War

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 10 with a message entitled - The Unseen War

Daniel 10 provides background for the prophecies in chapters 11 and 12, and is considered the final prophetic vision in Daniel's book.

Daniel 10 is a chapter that describes Daniel's final vision, which took place in the third year of Cyrus the Persian's reign, around 536 BC.

Daniel 10 reminds us that spiritual warfare is real, and the prayers of the faithful are potent weapons in this unseen battle. It encourages us to persist in prayer, trusting that our prayers are heard from the moment they leave our lips. The chapter also assures us that God provides strength and revelation when we seek Him with a humble and contrite heart.



We see in verse 1-3 Daniel's Mourning and Fasting

The chapter begins with Daniel mourning for three weeks. During this time, he abstains from all delicacies, meat, and wine, indicating a period of intense fasting and prayer.

Then there is the Vision by the Tigris (Daniel 10:4-9)

While standing by the Tigris river, Daniel experiences a powerful vision of a divine being, radiant and awe-inspiring. Despite the presence of others, only Daniel sees the vision, leaving him drained of strength and falling into a deep sleep.

In verses 10-19 Daniel is strengthened by this angelic visitation.

An angelic hand touches Daniel and sets him on his hands and knees, trembling. The angel tells Daniel he is greatly loved, explains his delay due to spiritual warfare with the Prince of Persia, and reassures him about his prayers being heard from the beginning. He strengthens Daniel and prepares him to receive a prophecy.

The is then the mention of the Prophecy of the Future Wars in verses 20-21.

The angel reveals that he will soon return to the spiritual battle with the Princes of Persia and Greece. But before doing so, he tells Daniel about what will happen to his people in the latter days, providing a transition into the detailed prophecy of chapters 11 and 12.

This chapter takes us deep into the spiritual realm as it records the prophet Daniel's intense spiritual encounter.



And as we see, how this chapter is a powerful testament to the spiritual realities that exist beyond our human perception, underscoring the profound link between our physical and spiritual experiences.

