Bank Lobby Threatens ‘Great Taking’ Author: “Only You Can Save Yourself Now”

“The banking lobby is a bully, and they threaten people,” says David Webb, author of The Great Taking book and documentary. In this exclusive interview with Daniela Cambone, Webb shares a challenging update on the ongoing legal battle to change Article 8 of the Uniform Commercial Code. Webb argues that investors do not truly own their securities under the current financial system."You have an appearance of ownership... but it does not work like ownership if your broker fails or if there's a failure at a higher level within the financial system." Despite some success in committees, Webb admits he often faces defeat on the legislative floor due to strong opposition from the banking lobby. He calls on every citizen to take action, insisting that collective pressure is key to challenging the status quo.





