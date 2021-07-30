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EXCLUSIVE! Dr. David Martin Just Ended COVID, Fauci, DOJ, Politicians in ONE INTERVIEW.
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160 views • July 30, 2021
NOTHING STARTED IN WUHAN, THE FIRST UPLOAD PREDATES THE FIRST PATIENT
THE VIRUS WAS INTRODUCED TO INTRODUCE THE VACCINE
EXCLUSIVE! Dr. David Martin Just Ended COVID, Fauci, DOJ, Politicians in ONE INTERVIEW.
Stew Peters Show Published July 19, 2021
https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
Stew Peters talked with Dr. David Martin in an historical interview with inarguable fact-based exposure that should be seen by the entire world as an absolute end to the COVID narrative.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DavidMartin.world
THIS WAS PREPLANNED SINCE 2002 - ON THE PUBLIC RECORD
IN THE CRIMINALS OWN WORDS
THE VETERINARIAN IN CHARGE OF THE MESSAGE
THE CRIMINAL INDICTED HIMSELF
PFIZER PATENTED THE SPIKE PROTEIN IN 1990
HUMANITY MADE INTO INDUSTRIAL CODE
DOMESTIC TERRORISM COVERUP
THE VIRUS WAS INTRODUCED TO INTRODUCE THE VACCINE
EXCLUSIVE! Dr. David Martin Just Ended COVID, Fauci, DOJ, Politicians in ONE INTERVIEW.
Stew Peters Show Published July 19, 2021
https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
Stew Peters talked with Dr. David Martin in an historical interview with inarguable fact-based exposure that should be seen by the entire world as an absolute end to the COVID narrative.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DavidMartin.world
THIS WAS PREPLANNED SINCE 2002 - ON THE PUBLIC RECORD
IN THE CRIMINALS OWN WORDS
THE VETERINARIAN IN CHARGE OF THE MESSAGE
THE CRIMINAL INDICTED HIMSELF
PFIZER PATENTED THE SPIKE PROTEIN IN 1990
HUMANITY MADE INTO INDUSTRIAL CODE
DOMESTIC TERRORISM COVERUP
Keywords
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