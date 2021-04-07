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SMHP: Project Gattaca - Chasing the Satanic Singularity [04.04.2021]
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52 views • April 07, 2021
This video is for entertainment and discussion purposes only.
Both sides of the argument are being shared in this video.
Do your own research regarding this content to form your own opinion about this information within.
It is not giving any medical advice and is not bullying anyone into making a decision regarding the information.
That being said, how do you feel about the direction we are heading regarding the speed this is all being rolled out?
How many people do you know that have jumped on board regarding this new system we are moving into?
Shaking My Head Productions
18355 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NLHc25seWA9b/
Both sides of the argument are being shared in this video.
Do your own research regarding this content to form your own opinion about this information within.
It is not giving any medical advice and is not bullying anyone into making a decision regarding the information.
That being said, how do you feel about the direction we are heading regarding the speed this is all being rolled out?
How many people do you know that have jumped on board regarding this new system we are moving into?
Shaking My Head Productions
18355 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NLHc25seWA9b/
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